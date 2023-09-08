Arab Finance: Over six alliances are showing interest in the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company’s (EEHC) tender to establish and operate five solar power and water desalination plants in the North Coast, a government official told Asharq Business on September 7th.

The tender is offered under the build-own-operate (BOO) system for a period of 25 years, the official added.

Deadline for submitting bids is on September 27th.

The consortia include AquaPower, Scatec, Toyota, Engie, Amea Power, and Aqualia, according to the source.

