France-based rail transportation giant Alstom announced on Tuesday that Qatar’s first catenary-free tramway has commenced operations.

The 25-station tramway system will serve Lusail city, located north of capital Doha, Alstom said in a press statement.

With a total length of 28 kilometres (km), which also includes 7km underground, Lusail Tramway is currently the largest operational tramway in the Gulf region, according to the press statement.

Alstom had launched the Gulf's first catenary-free tramway in Dubai in 2014 with a total length of 10.6km.

The press statement said the tramway network, which is also connected to the Doha Metro, is operational with 28 Citadis X05 trams with a capacity of 209 passengers each.

In 2014, Qatar Railways Company awarded the turnkey contract for the tramway system to LRTC Consortium, comprising of Alstom and QDVC, a joint venture owned 51 percent by Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company and 49 percent by VINCI Construction Grands Projects.

"As Qatar welcomes the World Cup this year, we are proud to deliver the first catenary-free tramway in the country and a system that will provide efficiency, availability, and easier maintenance. Alstom is committed to Qatar’s economic growth and development, and will continue to support the National Vision 2030, through the enhancement of infrastructure and the supply of sustainable solutions such as the Lusail Tramway,” said Tamer Salama, Managing Director of Qatar and UAE at Alstom.

The statement said Alstom’s role in the consortium was to provide the design, manufacturing and commissioning of 28 Citadis trams, track works including hardscaping, power supply equipment, and CBTC signaling as well as platform screen doors.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here

© ZAWYA 2022