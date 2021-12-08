Dubai's Supreme Council of Energy has commenced evaluation of the emirate's carbon emissions for the next 10 years, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Council said in a press statement that Dubai’s plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 was the main agenda at its 67th meeting chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The statement noted that the Council has started evaluating carbon emissions to outline the measures necessary to limit the increase in emissions and build a roadmap to achieve Dubai's carbon neutrality goal.

The statement said the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) presented its plan to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 by increasing the number of electric and hybrid vehicles, efficiency of facilities, road lighting, waste reduction and retrofitting of RTA’s buildings.

It said the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading discussed the regulatory framework for building fixed and mobile fuel retail stations.

The meeting also discussed the implementation stage for Resolution number (6) of 2021, issued by the Executive Council of Dubai, to develop a legislative framework for cooling services to increase their efficiency and the activities related to generating, distributing, and selling cooling capacity, as well as issuing permits and complaints management.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy said the meeting reviewed the Council's in-depth study on how the emirate can achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 through a clear strategy and an implementation roadmap using the latest technologies.

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Energy added that Dubai had achieved a significant 22 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2019.

"This reflects the efforts made by our strategic partners to support the green economy of Dubai,” he said.

The online meeting was also attended by Dawood Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the RTA.

(Writing by N Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

