Master developer Nakheel has awarded the main construction and infrastructure works contract for its 620-unit Murooj Al Furjan community, located in Al Furjan master development.

Nakheel said in a statement that it has appointed Dubai-based Al Shafar General Contracting to deliver the villas and townhouses and associated infrastructure work at the new community, with completion due in 2024.

Project and construction contract values weren’t disclosed.

Murooj Al Furjan community was launched in May 2021.

The master developer said that the construction contract for Murooj Al Furjan West is out to tender.

On 26 January, Nakheel had launched the 220-unit Tilal Al Furjan, a new collection of luxury villas within Al Furjan

Spanning 560 hectares and currently home to nearly 30,000 people, Al Furjan is one of Nakheel’s biggest mixed-use developments.

