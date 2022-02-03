Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has adopted electronic approvals for No Objection Certificates (NOC) for infrastructure and facilities projects in the emirate.

Tadweer said in a press statement that the system will be used for NOCs that require technical review by specialists in charge of issuing approvals related to infrastructure construction, building, and development projects.

The Centre said new system would allow clients, including consultants, contractors, or developers, to acquire an NOC electronically without the need to visit or submit any paperwork, which will improve efficiency, reduce costs and efforts, and simplify operations and procedures related to NOCs for clients in all sectors.

The NOC services are compliant with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council’s (ADQCC) regulations regarding the infrastructure requirements for municipal solid waste collection and transportation services for specific categories of waste producers.

(Writing by N Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022