Saudi Aramco has awarded ASX-listed Worley a General Engineering Services Plus (GES+) contract for an additional five years with potential for an extension of up to three one-year increments.

Previous GES+ contracts inked with Aramco were announced on 15 November 2012 and 5 January 2017, according to the company’s stock exchange statement.

Worley’s scope includes the provision of project management and engineering services to support Aramco’s capital programmes in Saudi Arabia across onshore, green and brownfield projects in gas, oil and new energy infrastructure.

Under the terms of the contract, Worley will continue to build its in-Kingdom engineering capabilities, with a focus on developing and using local talent to undertake more complex projects in the Kingdom.

“We’re pleased to continue our long-term relationship with Aramco to support the delivery of their capital programs through this contract renewal while expanding on our substantial in-Kingdom capability,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

