The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has set 27 April as the date for submission and opening of bids for exploration and development contracts for 30 projects.

The projects form part of the fifth supplementary and sixth licensing rounds, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported, quoting a Ministry statement.

The report quoted Ministry spokesperson Assem Jihad as saying that there are 16 fields and exploration blocks in the fifth supplementary round and 14 exploration blocks in the sixth round comprising 11 blocks with gas and three with oil potential.

He said the projects span the provinces of Nineveh, Anbar, Karbala, Najaf, Babylon, Qadisiyah, Muthanna, Basra, Thi Qar, Maysan, Wasit, Diyala and the capital Baghdad.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.