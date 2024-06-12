Wood, a global leader in consulting and engineering, has been awarded a new $46 million, three-year contract by TotalEnergies in Iraq.

Wood will provide front-end engineering design (FEED), detailed design, procurement support, and construction and commissioning assistance for the first phase of the Associated Gas Upstream Project, part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) in Southern Iraq.

The GGIP includes the recovery of gas currently flared in the Basra region to supply power generation plants, along with the construction of a seawater treatment unit and a 1GW solar power plant.

Shaun Dewar, Senior Vice President of Operations, Middle East and Africa at Wood said, “We are proud to support TotalEnergies on this project, which aligns with our shared commitment to pursue a secure and sustainable energy supply. We have a long-standing history of delivering engineering and consulting services in the region and this contract reaffirms our reputation for excellence.

"This project will improve environmental sustainability through emissions reduction efforts. As part of this agreement, Wood will also continue to invest in local employment and skills development in the Basra region.”

The contract will be delivered by Wood’s teams in Basra and Dubai, creating 100 new positions. Wood currently employs over 1,300 people in Iraq and the UAE.

