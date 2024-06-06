Iraq has commissioned a study to incorporate a corridor for oil and gas pipelines within the $17 billion Development Road mega project, state-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) said.

The proposed corridor will also include optical fibre cable lines and electricity transmission lines, the report said, adding that the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has tasked the Ministry of Oil to prepare a feasibility study.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

