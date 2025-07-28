Muscat: The Environment Authority (EA), is dealing with an oil spill on a beach in Salalah, Dhofar Governorate.

The Environment Authority received reports of an oil spill on a beach in Salalah, Dhofar Governorate. Subsequently, the Authority began field surveys of the affected areas, in preparation for cleanup operations in coordination with relevant authorities.

"The Authority confirms that it is closely monitoring the situation in cooperation with the relevant authorities to complete verification procedures for the source of this oil and take the necessary environmental and regulatory measures in this regard," a statement said.

