CAIRO - Saudi Arabia's energy minister announced on Monday the discovery of seven oil and gas deposits in the kingdom's Eastern Province and Empty Quarter, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said state oil group Saudi Aramco had discovered "two unconventional oil fields, a reservoir of light Arabian oil, two natural gas fields, and two natural gas reservoirs", SPA said.

Two unconventional oil fields and one reservoir were discovered in Saudi's Eastern Province while two natural gas fields and two reservoirs in the Kingdom's Empty Quarter.

