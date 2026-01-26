AlMeer Saudi Technical Services Company has announced that it has secured a long-term offshore general services contract from Al Khafji Joint Operations (KJO), a joint venture between Kuwait Gulf Oil Company and Aramco Gulf Operations Company (AGOC), marking a major milestone in the company’s continued expansion within the offshore oil and gas services sector.

Under the five-year partnership, AlMeer will undertake the routine maintenance and repair of KJO’s vital offshore operation facilities, including the Al Khafji, Hout, Lulu and Dorra fields.

The scope of work includes comprehensive support across critical offshore infrastructure, repair and upkeep of offshore static, rotating, mechanical, electrical, and instrument equipment as well as operation on a 24/7 emergency call-out basis, maintaining a strict one-hour mobilization readiness to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Among the specialised services, the scope extends to critical activities including valve operations, safety system maintenance, scaffolding, and heavy equipment support.

On the contract win, a company spokesman said: "We are fully committed to adhering to KJO’s rigorous safety management systems, ensuring the highest standards of HSE for all personnel and assets involved."

"We look forward to deploying our qualified engineers, technicians, and skilled labour to support KJO’s vision and operational excellence. A huge appreciation to our team for the hard work in securing this contract, and to Al-Khafji Joint Operations for their trust in AlMeer's capabilities," he added.

