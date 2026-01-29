Saudi Steel Pipe Company said its subsidiary, Global Pipe Company, has signed a contract to supply line pipes for Subsea 7’s offshore redevelopment project.



The contract has a duration of 11 months and is valued at 300 million Saudi riyals ($80 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.



No details were given on the redevelopment project.



However, in September 2025, the Oslo-listed Subsea 7 won a major project under the long-term agreement with Saudi Aramco for some of the oil and gas giant's offshore facilities within the Kingdom. The contract scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of 106 kilometres of infield and export pipelines, modification to existing topsides, and associated hook-up activities.

