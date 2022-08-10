Arab Finance: US-based Apache Corporation is intending to pump further investments into its concessions in Egypt’s Western Desert, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources on August 8th.

The investments will target enhancing the productivity of old wells as well as boosting the exploration activities and making new discoveries.

During his current visit to Egypt, CEO of Apache Corporation John Christmann discussed the company’s plans in Egypt over the coming period with the petroleum minister Tarek El-Molla.

Among these plans, Apache aims to expand its operations in Egypt and increase its output, as well as develop the joint business system with Khalda Petroleum and Qarun Petroleum Company as per the signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) during EGYPS 2022.