Shell Egypt, a subsidiary of Shell plc, in partnership with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), and Petronas, agreed to commence the 11th development phase in the Nile Delta offshore at the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) concession in the Mediterranean Sea, as per an emailed press release.

The Phase 11 development plan involves drilling three development wells utilizing the Scaraboe 9 offshore drilling rig.

Already engaged in drilling three wells for the Phase 10 development, sanctioned by the WDDM partners in 2023 and commenced in March 2024, the consecutive drilling of Phase 10 and Phase 11 presents a significant opportunity for operational streamlining and cost efficiency, maximizing the rig mobilization's value at the site.

Notably, Shell and its partners have overseen the development of the WDDM concession across 11 phases. This concession encompasses 17 natural gas fields situated at water depths ranging from 300 meters to 1,200 meters, stretching approximately 90 to 120 kilometers from the shoreline.

“Shell is proud to continue its long-standing collaboration with the Egyptian government and our partners to unlock the full potential of the West Delta Deep Marine concession,” Shell’s Vice President and Country Chair for Egypt Dalia Elgabry stated.

“Phase 11 represents a significant investment to secure additional gas supply into Egypt’s energy system, and we are committed to delivering this project efficiently and safely,” Elgabry added.

