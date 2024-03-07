Saudi-listed Yamama Cement Company is exploring the potential development of its old factory land in south Riyadh into a

city dedicated to clean industries and logistic services, a local media report said.



“Once we obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, we will provide further details,” CEO Jehad Al-Rasheed told Argaam, an Arabic financial website.



The 4.71 million square metre-land plot has a book value at SAR 1 per square metre. The company opened a new 6 billion Saudi riyals ($1.6 billion) plant in Al-Kharj with a production capacity of 20,000 tonnes of clinker per day, it said in a statement to Tadawul on Thursday.

Al-Rasheed stated that the new plant employs the latest global technologies to ensure industrial processes align with environmentally

friendly standards.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.