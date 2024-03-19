The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed an agreement with MEDLOG, the logistics arm of the Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), to develop a logistics zone at Jeddah Islamic Port at the cost of 175 million Saudi riyals ($46.66 million).

The logistics zone will cover an area of 100,000 square metres and improve operational efficiency in line with the objectives of the national transport and logistics strategy, Mawani said in an Arabic statement.

The deal will help the Saudi ports operator to meet its goals of increasing the number of national logistics zones to 30 and increasing the Kingdom’s logistics performance index ranking to 4.01 by 2030.

The zone will create 400 direct and indirect job opportunities for Saudi nationals, the statement said.

Editing by Anoop Menon; (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

