Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province Cement Company announced on Monday that trial production operations have commenced on a new production line at its existing plant in Khursaniyah.

The company said implementation works for the 10,000 tonnes per day (tpd) of clinker line have been completed, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

“The production line implementation works have been completed and trial production operations are currently underway, which are expected to continue until all factory equipment has been tested and its efficiency confirmed,” the company said.

In February 2024, the company had signed a contract with China’s Sinoma CDI for the design, supply, construction and operation of the new production line. The contract period was set at 26 months

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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