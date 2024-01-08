Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province Cement Company has awarded a $270.53 million contract to China’s Sinoma CDI to set up a new cement production line with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes per day.

The project will be implemented under a turnkey contract for engineering, supply, construction, installation, commissioning, testing, operation, and training of operation and maintenance staff until the start of commercial operation at the existing plant in the Khursaniyah area, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The contract is expected to be signed within two months from the award date. Details of the project financing will be announced later.

In March 2023, the company invited specialised companies to submit bids for setting up a new production line.

The cement producer holds limestone exploration licenses in the Khursaniyah and Najibiya areas.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

