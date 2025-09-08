Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has signed a contract valued at 228 million Saudi riyal ($60.77 million) for the expansion of Naqaa data center in Riyadh.

The 36-month contract was awarded by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The contract aims to expand the data centre’s capacity to meet the growing demand for hosting and digital technology.

In July, MIS signed a framework agreement with Saudi Data Centre Fund 1, represented by Saudi Fransi Capital, to expand existing data centre infrastructure with up to 112 megawatts (MW) of additional capacity..

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.