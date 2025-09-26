Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) joint venture, has signed a 30-year agreement with Marafiq, Veolia and Lamar - all pioneers and leading providers of complex industrial wastewater management solutions in the Middle East - for the treatment and recycling of industrial wastewater in Jubail Industrial City, the largest petrochemicals hub in the Middle East.

The initiative will be launched in Q3 2028 and includes a $500 million cutting edge water reuse plant with a capacity of nearly 8,760,000 cu m/year to be built in Jubail and a 30-year operation & maintenance service.

SATORP is one of the most advanced refineries in the world, with a processing capacity of 465,000 barrels per day of Arabian heavy crude to produce petroleum and petrochemical products with a commitment to the highest standards of Health, Safety, and Environment.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the company supports industrial diversification, job creation, and global competitiveness, while driving sustainable growth and energy security through the integration of refining and petrochemicals.

On the strategic deal, President and CEO Mohammad A. Al Hatlani said: "This project is perfectly in line with the Kingdom's strategy to reduce the environmental impact of industrial activities and promote a circular economy approach."

"Maximizing the reuse of industrial wastewater is the key to preserving the precious water resources, thereby strengthening the resilience of both industry and the territory," he stated.

As per the deal, Veolia and Marafiq will operate the wastewater treatment plant in Jubail, leveraging on their comprehensive expertise covering the entire industrial wastewater treatment chain.

The plant will be owned by the consortium led by Marafiq with Veolia and Lamar, while the operations company will be led by Veolia in partnership with Marafiq.

Through the operating company, Veolia and Marafiq will focus on maximising water resource recovery, recycling SATORP’s petrochemical complex Value Park effluents (water and spent caustic), which are returned to the plant’s clients, setting up innovative circular economy and energy loops.”

"By innovating and advancing large-scale wastewater recycling in Jubail, Veolia reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and leading the transition to a more circular economy in the Middle East," said Estelle Brachlianoff, the CEO of Veolia.

"We are extremely proud to continue supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its journey towards sustainable growth by leveraging our expertise and cutting-edge technologies in industrial wastewater treatment. As a technology provider, process designer, investor, and operator, Veolia is engaged at every level of this unprecedented project, which opens a new chapter for the global industry. This is the very essence of GreenUp, particularly in water technologies and in the Middle East, which are boosters of our strategic program," he added.

Marafiq CEO Mohamed Zuabi said: "We are proud to align seamlessly with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This agreement reflects Marafiq’s commitment to advancing sustainable industrial practices in Jubail, the heart of the Middle East’s petrochemical industry."

"By focusing on the treatment and recycling of industrial wastewater, we are not only reducing the environmental impact of industrial activities but also contributing to the Kingdom’s broader circular economy strategy. Through innovation and collaboration, this project will enable significant resource recovery, ensuring that water and spent caustic are efficiently recycled for reuse, supporting a sustainable future for the Amiral Complex and the Kingdom as a whole," he stated.

Lamar Holding CEO Dr Lina Noureddin said: "We are deeply proud to partner with Veolia and Marafiq in delivering this landmark Project, which represents a significant milestone for sustainable infrastructure in the "kingdom."

"As one of the GCC’s leading developers of large-scale Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, Lamar is committed to shaping transformative infrastructure that advances the kingdom’s strategic goals," stated Dr Noureddin.

"This project reflects our vision to combine global expertise with local execution, ensuring world-class delivery and long-term value for Saudi Arabia’s industrial ecosystem," she noted.

By advancing large-scale wastewater recycling in Jubail, Marafiq, Veolia, and Lamar reaffirm their commitment to supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and leading the transition to a more circular economy in the Middle East.

This long-term partnership marks a major milestone in the region’s shift towards sustainable industrial solutions and it is paving the way for a lower-impact industrial future in the Middle East, she added.

