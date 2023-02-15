Chipsy Food Industries, a subsidiary of PepsiCo Egypt Group, opened its new chip-making production line inside its Chipsy factory within the 6th of October City at a total investment of $20 million.

Mohamed Shelbaya, Chairman of PepsiCo North Africa, told Zawya Projects that the new production line’s annual production capacity is 25,000 tonnes.

“The production line also employs 45 full-time employees and 145 temporary workers seven days a week,” he said.

Shelbaya pointed out that PepsiCo has had a strong relationship with the Egyptian market for more than 70 years, noting that its location and growing population make the country an attractive market for investors.

He said the company employs more than 14,000 workers (permanent and temporary) across nine factories in Egypt and 32 distribution centres. The company also owns a 4,600-vehicle-strong distribution fleet, one of the largest in Egypt,

The 110,000 sqm Chipsy Company for Food Industries plant includes nine production lines producing potato chips, tortilla chips, and corn-derived products and exports its products to 11 countries in Africa and Asia.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

