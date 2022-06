Sohar Port and Freezone announced on Monday that has inked an agreement with Sohar Steel Rolling to lease 40,000 square metres of land at the Freezone to the company for a steel rod manufacturing unit.

The seven million Omani riyal ($18 million) investment is poised to meet the huge demand for stainless steel manufacturing in the Sulatanate, the freezone announced via its twitter account.

