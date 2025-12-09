Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and MIFRA have signed a contract to establish a new metal industries factory in Sokhna Industrial Zone, as per a statement.

The project is set to be the first of its kind in Egypt to manufacture metal door handles, standard and smart locks, and kitchen and office accessories.

Spanning 15,000 square meters, the factory will be built with a total investment exceeding $7 million (EGP 333 million).

The initial phase will see investments of $3 million, with production scheduled to begin in early 2027.

This phase is expected to have an annual production capacity of 2.5 million door and kitchen hinges, 3 million door handles, and 3 million standard and smart locks.

The facility will also include PVD and UV metal-coating technologies.

Furthermore, the project is expected to provide 200 direct jobs.

