UAE-based Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) said on Thursday that it will increase the production of sustainable aluminium to as much as almost half of its total primary aluminium output in the next three years.

Depending on market demand, the production of CelestiAL solar aluminium, made using solar energy and MinimAL low carbon aluminium, made with nuclear energy, could account for up to 50 percent of EGA’s total primary aluminium production by the end of 2028, the company said in a press statement.

CelestiAL and MinimAL production will begin to increase from the fourth quarter of 2025, as EGA bids on increasing amounts of CECs (Clean Energy Certificates) from existing solar and nuclear power generation assets, the statement noted.

In September, EGA announced that it sold 52,000 tonnes of CelestiAL solar aluminium, including 19,000 tonnes of CelestiAL-R with recycled content in the first half of 2025, up from 44,000 tonnes in the same period in 2024. The first MinimAL shipment was dispatched in August 2025.

The company has also signed Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever electricity supply agreements with EWEC and TAQA Distribution, securing 23 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually for 24 years, with an increasing share from renewable and clean sources as EWEC’s solar projects come online.

These announcements form part of a $1.9 billion transaction announced on Thursday to transfer EGA’s power and water generation assets to a joint venture (JV) between Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and DUBAL Holding.

These assets will be operated and maintained by a JV between TAQA and EGA. Furthermore, EGA and EWEC will share the resulting financial benefits resulting from better grid efficiency and reduced gas consumption per unit of electricity generated, the statement noted but didn’t elaborate.

It noted that TAQA Transmission, which will acquire EGA’s electricity transmission assets as part of the transaction, is currently implementing a project to increase the overall interconnection capacity from the main grid to EGA’s sites from 640 to 3,360 megavolt-amperes (MVA), enabling enhanced clean energy supply to EGA’s sites. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

