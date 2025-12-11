OPEC said on Thursday ‍that the wider ‍OPEC+ oil producer group ​nudged up output in November as ⁠eight OPEC+ members pressed ahead with ⁠another production increase, and ‌it maintained forecasts for relatively strong growth in demand ⁠next year.

OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such ⁠as Russia, pumped ​43.06 million barrels per day of crude in ‍November, OPEC said in a monthly report, ​up 43,000 bpd from the previous month.

Demand for OPEC+ crude will average 42.6 million bpd in the first quarter of 2026 and 43 million bpd for the full year, OPEC's report said.

OPEC also ⁠kept its forecasts ‌for 2025 and 2026 world oil demand growth unchanged and ‌said ⁠the world economy remained on a solid ⁠footing. ( Editing by Mark Potter)