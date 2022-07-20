Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” is currently implementing the construction project of Ibri Industrial City, where the completion rate of the infrastructure project in Phase One has surpassed 27 per cent.

Phase One of the project is being developed on an area of 3 million sqm and incorporates road works, services networks such as sewage, rain and telecom networks, and wadi protection walls.

The number of localised projects in Ibri Industrial City in Al Dhahirah governorate has reached 23 projects on a total area of 250,000 sqm and an investment value exceeding OMR9 million, informed Eng. Nasser Al Mabsali, Director General of Ibri Industrial City. These projects represent several sectors including building materials, oil and gas services, foodstuff and warehouses.

Al Mabsali pointed out that Ibri Industrial City is located on an area spanning 10 million sqm, and aims at localising a variety of industrial, commercial and service activities such as light and medium industries, commercial projects, and administrative offices, industrial workshops, warehouses, and workforce township.

It is worthwhile to mention that Madayn floated a tender earlier this year as an investment opportunity to establish a one-stop shop comprising a petrol station, rest area, and service station for trucks and vehicles passing through the road to Saudi Arabia.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

