

SOHAR Port and Freezone announced on Monday the groundbreaking of Green Ferro Alloy’s $68 million silicon metal plant located within the Freezone.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of North Al Batinah, Sohar Port and Freezone said in a press statement.

Spread over a land area of 160,000 sqm, the project will have initial capacity of 25,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) in the first phase, which will be doubled in the second phase.

The silicon metal produced by the plant will be mainly exported to Asia, Europe, and North America.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

