Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals will announce investment opportunities in the country’s emerging green economy on Sunday, the Ministry said in a tweet.

It will also announce the official launch of Oman’s state-owned hydrogen company to manage the increasing number of hydrogen projects and the Oman Sustainability Centre to supervise and follow up on the country’s carbon neutrality plans and programmes.

The national plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 will also be announced.

On 11 October, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik approved the year 2050 as the date for achieving zero carbon neutrality

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that Oman will begin consultations to come up with a comprehensive national strategy for carbon management.

