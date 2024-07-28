MUSCAT: Leading international urban planning and architectural design firm Broadway Malyan has announced it has been commissioned by Omani authorities to develop a structure plan for the city of Ibri in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

The Ibri Structure Plan – part of a series of urban development strategies initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning – is being developed by a multi-disciplinary team with representatives from a number of Omani and international firms with expertise spanning all facets of the urban development space.

Represented on the team are F&M Middle East Engineering Consultancy; Cundall – a leading provider of sustainable engineering and design solutions for the built environment; Pegasys Consulting – specialists in the development of climate-resilient cities; Policy Analytics Lab – a policy think-tank; Systematica – a transport planning and mobility engineering consultancy; Oman Think Urban – people-centred design and planning specialists; Chronicle Heritage - a global cultural resource and heritage management consultancy; Green Mawared – a provider of sustainable agriculture, climate smart natural production and digital agriculture solution; and construction consultancy firm DG Jones and Partners, among other.

“The Bedouin oasis settlement sits at the confluence of desert trading routes, boasting extensive palm groves and a historic Souq. The plan aims to transform a collection of fortified villages into a smart, resilient, and sustainable urban settlement, enhancing its cultural offerings and highlighting its unique landscape character,” said Broadway Malyan in a post.

Importantly, the Ibri Structure Plan will incorporate investment initiatives that leverage the city’s proximity to Oman’s border with Saudi Arabia. They include plans for a Dry Port, warehousing and logistics infrastructure, and manufacturing clusters as well.

Broadway Malyan explained: “This regional hub of the Al Dhahirah Governorate will leverage its location on the newly opened highway and border crossing, fostering new commercial links with rapidly expanding Saudi Arabia. The plan aims to accommodate a dry port, logistics, value-added industries and commerce.”

Significantly, Ibri is among 14 Omani cities that have been identified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for development on the basis of Structure Plans that capitalize on their unique geographical, natural, strategic and resource-based characteristics.

The list also includes Suhar, Salalah and Nizwa – as part of Greater City developments, as well as Haima, Al Rustaq, Sur, Al Buraimi, Ibra, Al Mudhaibi, Sinaw, Saham, Al Khaboura, Al Suwaiq. The capital city Muscat is the subject of a detailed and comprehensive Greater City development, elements of which are already in various stages of implementation.

Future Cities identified for implementation include Sultan Haitham City and Al Jabal Al Akhdar in the first phase, and Khor Jarma in the Wilayat of Sur and the Agricultural City in Najd in Dhofar Governorate – both under developmental planning presently. Also under initial planning are the Future Cities of Salalah, Suhar, Baushar, Al Khuwair and Nizwa, and the development of Khasab Downtown.

