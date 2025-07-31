Saudi Arabia - Aecom, a global infrastructure leader, has announced a strategic partnership with Special Integrated Logistics Zones Company (SILZ), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s premier developer and operator of integrated logistics zones.

This partnership is designed to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global integrated logistics leader, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of economic diversification, sustainable development, and enhanced global trade integration.

As part of the deal, Aecom is delivering project management consultancy and strategic advisory services for Riyadh Integrated, SILZ’s flagship integrated logistics zone, located 8 km away from King Khalid International Cargo Village, with direct access to key transport corridors.

Purpose-built to serve high-growth sectors such as information and communications technology, pharmaceuticals and aerospace, the zone offers a fully integrated logistics ecosystem, including pre-built warehouses, build-to-suit units, land plots, offices, and showrooms.

"This collaboration marks the foundation of a long-term relationship built on shared ambition and innovation," said Hamed Zaghw, the CEO of Aecom’s Middle East and Africa region.

"As SILZ Company transforms the integrated logistics landscape in Saudi Arabia, we’re proud to serve as their trusted advisor, guiding vision into action and advancing a bold infrastructure strategy that supports economic vitality and international investment," stated Zaghw.

Dr Fadi Al Buhairan, chief executive officer, SILZ Company, said: "This strategic partnership with Aecom marks a pivotal moment for SILZ Company and for Saudi Arabia's ambitious journey to become a global integrated logistics powerhouse."

"This collaboration with Aecom, a trusted global leader in infrastructure, is instrumental in translating that bold vision into tangible action. Their expertise in project management and strategic advisory will accelerate the development of Riyadh Integrated, ensuring we deliver world-class infrastructure and services tailored for high-growth sectors," he added.

Aecom Arabia CEO Jason Kroll said: "We’re proud to bring together our deep regional insight and global expertise to help shape the future of integrated logistics in Saudi Arabia."

"This partnership reflects the ongoing demand for our industry-leading advisory services and underscores the value we deliver as the world’s top transportation design firm," she added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

