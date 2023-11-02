Kuwait-based Hayat Communications said on Thursday it has signed a contract worth around 177.7 million UAE dirhams ($48.4 million) with the UAE’s Du telecommunications company to support its services in the emirates.

Hayat said in a disclosure statement on Kuwait’s bourse that the agreement includes providing Du with advanced communications services and solutions.

It said the three-year contract covers the company's entire infrastructure, including mobile and fixed-line assets, the fiber optic network, and data centres.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

