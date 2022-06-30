AMMAN — The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) recently signed an agreement to supply the Indian Coromandel Fertiliser Company with 100,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid until the end of December.

The agreement was signed in the UAE by the JPMC CEO Abdulwahab Rawad and the Coromandel managing director in the presence of the JPMC Chairman Muhammad Thnaibat, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.

Thnaibat said that the agreement added to the JPMC's record of agreements that bring the JPMC together with a number of international companies, enhancing its competitiveness and global presence.

Thnaibat added that the agreement also lays the groundwork for a long-term partnership with Coromandel by supplying it with phosphoric acid produced by the Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company, which is fully owned by the JPMC. He also stated that the JPMC will sign an agreement with Coromandel to supply it with Jordanian raw phosphate and DAP fertiliser until the fourth quarter of 2022 and in 2023.

