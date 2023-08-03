Jordan has approved projects to build a semi-conductor plant for solar power energy and another factory for the production of ceramics, a newspaper said on Thursday.

The Arabic language daily Al-Ghad quoted Chairman of Amman Chamber of Industry Fatehi Al-Gaghbeer as saying a Canadian firm has also committed for investing in an aluminium rolls plant in the Arab country.

Jordan’s Philadelphia Solar Company will build the $100 million semi-conductor plant in Mushatta Industrial zone in the capital Amman, Gaghbeer said.

A Chinese firm has also decided to invest around $65 million to set up a ceramic plant in Al-Karak city in West Jordan, he said without naming that firm.

Gaghbeer said the aluminium rolls plant would be built in the Southern port of Aqaba at a cost of $40 million, adding that it would produce 120,000 tonnes per year.

He said Jordan’s Orbit Aluminum Company would manage the project but he did not identify the Canadian investor.



