Arab Finance: Egypt Otsuka Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Japan-based Otsuka Holdings Co, is set to build a factory for healthy drinks and supplements in Egypt with $30 million worth of investments, according to an official statement on May 25th, citing the company’s President Ahmed Zaghloul.

The Egyptian subsidiary of the Tokyo-based Pharmaceutical group is specialized in the manufacturing of medicines, supplements, and healthy drinks, Zaghloul said.

The company has a presence in 32 regions worldwide through 194 companies with around 47,000 employees, Zaghloul added.

Founded in 1992, Egypt Otsuka Pharmaceuticals operates its factory in the 10th of Ramadan city, manufacturing and marketing medicinal products, including infusions and injections fluids, amino acids, enteral nutrition, and ethical drugs.