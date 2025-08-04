Egypt - The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) on Monday inaugurated a new production line for high and ultra-high voltage electricity towers at its aircraft factory, part of a plan to localise technology and increase domestic manufacturing.

The opening was attended by AOI Chairman Mukhtar Abdel Latif and Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Essmat, along with other senior officials.

The AOI chairman said the state-owned organisation aims to achieve self-sufficiency and meet all of the electricity ministry’s needs for power towers nationwide at competitive prices and according to international quality standards, under the slogan “Made in Egypt.” He added that there are future plans to expand to meet the needs of regional markets.

The new production line, established at the AOI’s aircraft factory, is equipped with the latest digital manufacturing machinery. It has an initial annual production capacity of 15,000 tons, which is planned to increase to 30,000 tons per year by the end of this year.

Abdel Latif noted that the new line builds on the factory’s success in localising the manufacturing of telecommunications towers with 100% local content.

For his part, the electricity minister said the new production line is a fruit of the partnership with the AOI and efforts to transfer modern technology and localise industry, particularly in electrical equipment.

Essmat stated that the ministry gives preferential advantages to the use of local products in its projects, especially in renewable energy. He noted that the national energy strategy aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix to over 42% by 2030 and 65% by 2040, which supports the plan to localise the manufacturing of related equipment.

He added that work is currently underway to expand the solar cell industry, localise the manufacturing of energy storage batteries, and produce specific equipment for several projects the ministry is implementing. The minister also said that future tenders for renewable energy projects will include special conditions prioritising local manufacturing.

