Egypt’s Electricity Minister Mahmoud Essmat met with Alexei Kononenko, Vice President of AtomAstroyExport and Project Manager of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Station, along with his accompanying delegation, to discuss strengthening cooperation, enhancing coordination, and advancing joint efforts to increase the share of locally manufactured components in joint projects.

The talks focused on transferring and localising selected industries that supply equipment for nuclear power plants—industries already engaged in projects across several countries in the Middle East.

Discussions also reviewed the latest progress in executing the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, confirming that works are proceeding according to the approved schedule and timelines. Attention was given to the role of manufacturing departments as vital facilities within the project, including the production of components for the reactor building’s inner containment vessel—a key technical and engineering element of this strategic national undertaking.

The meeting highlighted ongoing local manufacturing of several major components, including the cooling system connections, which are now produced entirely in Egypt. Egyptian workers currently make up around 80% of the total workforce on the project, reflecting sustained efforts to enhance domestic participation. Officials also explored new areas of cooperation with entities such as the Arab Organization for Industrialization to further expand the localisation of industry and the domestic production of electrical equipment.

The talks addressed steps already taken to localise the manufacturing of a range of electrical systems, equipment, and components, as well as ways to expand training programmes to prepare the workforce required for plant operations. These training initiatives are being implemented both domestically and abroad.

The meeting concluded with an outline of measures to be taken under the framework of ongoing Egyptian–Russian coordination, with close cooperation between on-site teams. Progress reviews and future requirements were discussed, reaffirming the shared commitment to completing the strategic project in line with agreed plans and schedules.

Preparations are also under way for the installation of the turbine generator for the first nuclear unit, which is expected to arrive at the El Dabaa site before the end of this year.

Minister Essmat stressed that there are presidential directives to intensify efforts to transfer technology and localise the manufacturing of electrical systems, equipment, and components as part of Egypt’s peaceful nuclear energy programme for electricity generation. He noted that Egypt has many qualified entities capable of contributing to this field, highlighting the ongoing partnership and coordination with the Russian side.

He further confirmed that implementation of the El Dabaa project is progressing as planned, with continuous follow-up and strong commitment from all parties in Egypt, Russia, and participating international companies to adhere to the project’s timetable, complete its various phases, and connect the plant to the national grid on schedule.

Essmat underscored the special significance of the El Dabaa plant within Egypt’s peaceful nuclear energy programme and its alignment with the national energy strategy. This strategy emphasises an energy mix that diversifies electricity generation sources, expands reliance on new, renewable, and clean energy, and reduces fuel consumption.

