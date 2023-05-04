OPEC oil producer Iraq is offering 32 new industrial projects to investors on a sharing basis involving the production of phosphates, fertilisers, petrochemicals and cement, the Iraqi media reported on Thursday.

The Industry and Minerals Ministry announced the new “investment opportunities” at an investment conference in Baghdad on Wednesday, Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications said.

“The Ministry has identified 32 major investment opportunities in 9 Iraqi governorates…they cover a variety of products including cement and other building materials, sulphur, phosphates, nitrogen, fertilisers and petrochemicals,” the Ministry’s adviser Ammar Al-Janabi said at the meeting.

Janabi did not elaborate on the projects apart from saying they would be offered to foreign investors as “joint ventures.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)