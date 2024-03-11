PHOTO
Iraq has awarded projects for the construction of two sulfur plants with a combined production capacity of 4 million tonnes per year, an official has said.
Both projects are located in the Northern Nineveh Governorate and are part of post-war plans to exploit the country’s natural resources, said Duha Jabouri, a spokesperson for the Industry and Minerals Ministry.
The first project, awarded to an Iraqi company, was awarded in 2023 and will produce 1.5 million tonnes per year from Al-Mishraq mine, she told the official news agency INA.
The second project, also awarded to a local firm, will produce 2.5 million tonnes per year from Allizaqa mine in Mosul, the capital of Nineveh, she added.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
