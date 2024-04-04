Egypt will inaugurate the world’s largest textile factory in August after completing trail operation in the previous two months, a newspaper said on Thursday.

The project, which had been awarded to the local Gama for Construction and Engineering, will be delivered in June, the Arabic language daily Addustour said.

“In June, the factory will be commissioned on trial basis for two months…in August, the factory will be formally inaugurate,” the paper said, quoting official sources.

The facility in the Northern El-Mahallah city has a production capacity of around 30 tonnes per day and investments in the project are expected to reach 50 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.06 billion), it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

