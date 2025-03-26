With the GCC construction market projected to reach $216.8 billion by 2029 and the regional flooring segment expected to hit $25.2 billion by 2033, the demand for quality flooring, home textiles, and bespoke interior solutions is at a new high, said a report released ahead of a key industry event in Dubai.

As sustainability, craftsmanship, and design innovation take center stage, manufacturers and designers are tapping into new opportunities to transform residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces across the region.

Against this backdrop, Domotex Middle East returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 22–24, reaffirming its position as the region’s premier trade fair for flooring and carpets, said the event organisers Deutsche Messe AG.

The event offers a critical platform for global brands, industry leaders, and decision-makers to connect, showcase innovations, and explore new business opportunities.

This year’s edition will welcome a distinguished roster of international exhibitors, including Abu Dhabi National Carpet Factory, Almas Kavir Carpet, Farrahi, Finex, Heritage Carpets, Leyli Carpet, Lexon, Nirmal International, Oerlikon, Royal Gold Carpet, Solomon Carpet, Standard Carpet and Tuftco among others —underscoring the event's global appeal and strategic relevance.

Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of Domotex at Deutsche Messe AG, said: "Driven by rising demand for handmade, high-quality carpets in the UAE, Domotex offers a vital platform to explore the latest in luxury craftsmanship, sustainable materials, and digital innovation. The event brings together industry leaders to foster collaboration, highlight emerging trends, and shape the future of interior design across key sectors."

As market trends evolve, sustainability, luxury, and digital transformation are shaping the next phase of flooring and carpet solutions.

The hospitality and retail industries are placing increasing emphasis on customized, high-end flooring that enhances brand identity and customer experiences. Sustainability remains a key focus, with manufacturers turning to eco-conscious materials, recycled components, and low-impact production methods to align with environmental goals, it stated.

Returning exhibitors view the event as both a launchpad for innovation and a high-impact networking opportunity.

Amir Ghanbarinia, Managing Director of Heritage Carpets, said: "After a successful Domotex 2024, we are excited to return this year. This trade fair is a key brand in our industry and offers the ideal setting in Dubai to present our handmade carpets to a highly relevant audience. It enables us to strengthen existing relationships and build new ones."

As the region’s flooring sector continues its upward trajectory, Domotex Middle East 2025 is set to lead the way—offering unmatched exposure, trend insights, and opportunities for collaboration, said the organisers.

With new features and exhibitor announcements on the horizon, the event remains the go-to destination for those shaping the future of flooring and interiors in the GCC and beyond, they added.-TradeArabia News Service

