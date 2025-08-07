UAE-based investment company Dubai Investments, listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), intends to divest from some of its subsidiaries either through an initial public offering (IPO) or a private sale, Vice Chairman and CEO Khalid bin Kalban told CNBC Arabia.

He said the DFM-listed company is looking to list one of its subsidiaries in the real estate or services sector on the DFM by the end of this year.



Kalban said that several banks will be invited following the summer break to participate in the IPO process, with the stake offloaded reaching 25 percent.



The CEO said the company plans to replicate Dubai Investments Park in other emirates, starting with Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies within real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

