Egypt’s Chemicals and Fertilizers Export Council, chaired by Khaled Abou El Makarem, is preparing a comprehensive memorandum to be submitted to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly before 15 January, proposing a set of executive measures to stimulate industrial investment, expand production capacities, and strengthen the global competitiveness of Egypt’s chemical sector.

Abou El Makarem said the council is currently consolidating the views and proposals of companies operating across the sector to present an integrated policy paper that reflects the priorities of the next phase of growth. The memorandum will focus on practical investment incentives designed to attract new projects and enable existing manufacturers to expand, while supporting deeper local manufacturing and greater penetration of international markets.

He noted that investments in Egypt’s chemical industries are expected to reach approximately $1.8bn during 2026 and 2027, driven by ongoing expansions and new projects, particularly in fertilizers, basic chemicals, and specialty chemicals. These investments are expected to come from both the public and private sectors, reflecting rising investor confidence amid improvements in industrial infrastructure, the business environment, and the state’s emphasis on productive, export-oriented investment.

Abou El Makarem added that the coming phase will see closer coordination between the government and export councils to develop a clear investment map for the sector, with a focus on localizing strategic industries, maximizing the use of domestic resources, and enhancing the global competitiveness of Egyptian chemical products.

The memorandum will also include proposals for dedicated financing mechanisms to support industrial and export-oriented investments, helping companies accelerate project implementation and expand production capacities.

He further noted that during a recent meeting with the heads of export councils, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of doubling local investments, encouraging effective private-sector participation, and developing a comprehensive five-year investment plan with active engagement from the business community.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Mageed, Executive Director of the Export Council, said that chemical exports recorded solid growth during January–October 2025, reaching $7.723bn, up from $7.027bn in the same period of 2024, representing an increase of 10%.

Fertilizers topped the list of export items, generating $2.244bn, compared to $1.993bn a year earlier, marking 13% growth. Plastics exports reached $1.802bn, while petrochemicals recorded strong growth of 22%, reaching $1.402bn.

Other segments also posted positive performance, including inorganic chemicals (+25%), detergents (+10%), paints and inks (+9%), glass products (+13%), intermediate organic chemicals (+20%), rubber products (+6%), and adhesives (+38%). Dry cells and batteries recorded the highest growth rate, surging 72%.

Mageed said Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Spain, France, Libya, Belgium, Lebanon, Morocco, and Algeria ranked among the top ten destinations for Egyptian chemical exports, together accounting for more than 56% of total sector exports. He noted particularly strong growth in exports to Brazil, Spain, France, and Libya, driven by rising demand for fertilizers, petrochemicals, inorganic chemicals, glass products, and detergents.

He highlighted that fertilizers and pesticides lead Egyptian chemical exports to Brazil, alongside a wide range of products including resins, plastics, tableware, glass products, detergents, organic and inorganic chemicals, intermediates, varnishes, and paints, underscoring the sector’s capacity to meet the needs of major Latin American markets.

The Export Council is targeting total chemical and fertilizer exports of $9.5bn by the end of 2025, with plans to maintain stable growth momentum into 2026.

