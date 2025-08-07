AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) issued the third report of its reform series "Regulatory Challenges Waiting to be Addressed", which was dedicated to the food, catering, agricultural and livestock industries, one of the sectors most closely related to food security and economic stability.

According to a statement issued by JCI, the report comes as a continuation of the institutional approach adopted by the JCI to diagnose the most "prominent" regulatory challenges facing the various industrial sub-sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Also, the report offers practical solutions in line with the priorities of the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), specifically in the item "Unlocking Potential".

The report noted that the sector, despite its "strategic" importance, is facing challenges at a time when there is a growing need to expand the production base and enhance reliance on domestic inputs.

The JCI stressed that addressing these challenges is a national priority and is in line with the priorities of the EMV and the food security strategy, noting that the solutions proposed in the report do not require new budgets or direct financial support, but rather decisions that enhance local production.

