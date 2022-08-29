Egypt’s Gennecs Pharmaceuticals is in the process of establishing a multi-vaccine production facility in the country in addition to launching a vaccine research centre at a total investment of $150 million, a top company official said.

Nihal Dahaba, Co-Founder & General Manager of Emerging Markets told Zawya Projects that the land for the vaccine plant has been acquired a major industrial zone. “The project will be implemented in partnership with investors from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, " she said without naming the zone.

Dahaba also didn’t disclose the production capacity of the facility but said it would be built in two phases with Phase 1, which covers packaging, scheduled to be completed by 2026, while Phase 2, which includes actual vaccine production, would be completed by 2029.

She said the plant’s concept design has been completed by a specialist Italian firm, which is now working on its detailed design.

Dahaba said the company would initially target the domestic market, and after obtaining international certifications, will start exports to African countries.

She added that Egypt offers tremendous potential for the localisation of vaccine and biological medicines industry since the country is already the largest producer of pharmaceuticals in the MENA region.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

