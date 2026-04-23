Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) announced on Thursday that it has formed a joint venture with VOLT UAE, the regional platform established by Dutch data centre and AI factory developer VOLT, to develop a new AI-ready data centre in Dubai.

The project will be located within Dubai Silicon Oasis, DIEZ’s specialised economic zone focused on technology, innovation and knowledge industries, DIEZ said in a press statement.

The data centre campus will span up to 60,000 square metres (sqm) and will be developed in two phases: initial 29 megawatts (MW) of readily available capacity followed by additional 100 MW of committed power capacity in the second phase.

Under the agreement, DIEZ will provide land and core infrastructure for the JV while VOLT UAE will develop, finance and lead construction of the facilities, and also oversee design, leasing, execution and operations

Schneider Electric, which has regional headquarters in Dubai Silicon Oasis, will collaborate on advanced electrical systems, power distribution solutions and smart data centre infrastructure.

While the statement didn’t disclose the completion timeline or project cost, real estate consultancy JLL had said in January 2026 that average global data centre construction cost is expected to increase 6 percent to $11.3 million per MW this year.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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