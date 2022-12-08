BP announced on Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Egypt under which it will explore the potential for establishing a new green hydrogen production facility in the country.

The MoU was signed by BP, Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt for Investment and Development (TSFE), the energy giant said in a press statement.

Under the MoU, BP will carry out several studies to evaluate the technical and commercial feasibility of developing a multi-phase, large-scale green hydrogen export hub in Egypt.

It is intended that high potential locations across Egypt will be considered as part of the feasibility study, targeting best-in-class resources.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, bp’s executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy, said: “Egypt has world-class renewable energy resources, and we look forward to working with the Government to explore how we can support its ambitious low carbon strategy.”

Hydrogen is one of BP’s five energy transition growth engines.

Globally, bp is working on green and blue hydrogen projects in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, the Middle East, US, and Australia.

This week, Reuters had reported that BP is exploring the potential for developing green hydrogen in Oman and is also looking into projects in Mauritania.

