France-based global railway company Alstom has signed a five-year Technical Support and Spare Parts Supply Agreement (TSSSA) with Saudi Railway Company (SAR), valued at 300 million Saudi riyals ($80 million).

The agreement, announced during the Saudi Rail Exhibition last week, focuses on enhancing SAR's east-west freight corridor.

Under the deal, Alstom will provide technical support and spare parts to maintain the corridor's operational efficiency including digitalising the maintenance process.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

