France-headquartered global railway company Alstom announced the completion of the signaling system upgrade project on the Beni Suef Assuyt (BSA) railway line covering 15 stations between Beni Suef and Assyut.

Alstom installed and commissioned its SIL 4 signalling Electronic Interlocking System (IXL Smartlock 400 GP), including a support system and SCADA that supervises and controls different subsystems, TLC system and 11kv power supply sub-station across all the sectors of the 250-kilometre main line and ENR’s first Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) system.

Alstom was awarded EUR100 million contract to modernise the signalling equipment for the BSA line in January 2015 by Egyptian National Railways (ENR). The project is financed by the World Bank.

“We take great pride in achieving this significant milestone for a project of such importance to equip Egypt's railway network with state-of-the-art technology solutions," said Ramy Salah, Egypt Managing Director at Alstom.

The advanced signalling solution will allow trains on this line to run at high speeds of up to 160 km/hour.

With a capacity to transport up to 60,000 passengers daily, BSA service is a vital transportation lifeline for people across Egypt.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

