AMMAN — The Aqaba Port on Friday received the floating gasification unit "Energy Force" ahead of its connection to the Arab Gas Pipeline network.

According to a Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources statement issued on Saturday, the unit is set to commence operations next Tuesday, facilitating the gasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministry said that the development aligns with its vision of achieving sustainable energy security, securing the Kingdom's energy needs, diversifying sources of natural gas supply and meeting local market demands. It aims to enhance the flexibility of operational plans.

Director General of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Sufian Batayneh said that the company benefits from LNG to operate power plants.

The initiative is part of NEPCO's strategic plan to improve the efficiency of the national electricity system and ensure energy security, especially during peak periods and emergencies, Batayneh said.

He added that the Energy Force unit is a "key" step in implementing the cooperation agreement signed between Jordan and Egypt in January 2024.

The agreement leverages Egypt's LNG infrastructure, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), to supply gas to Jordan until the end of 2026, pending the completion of the new gas terminal project in Aqaba.

The agreement provides Jordan a daily capacity of 350 million cubic feet of natural gas, with priority access and flexible technical and commercial terms, allowing gas usage without fixed costs when not needed.

The arrangement aims to enhance system efficiency and reduce operational costs.

This move underscores the “strong and ongoing” cooperation between Egypt and Jordan in the energy sector, reflecting regional integration and mutual benefit from shared infrastructure especially amid global conditions that demand flexible and resilient energy sources.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to continuously developing Jordan's gas infrastructure and strengthening Arab joint cooperation to ensure national energy security.

